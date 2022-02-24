Following are the top stories at 10.00 PM: NATION: DEL111 UKRAINE-UN-LD INDIA Ukraine crisis: India voices regret that global calls to give time to recent initiatives to defuse tensions not heeded United Nations/New Delhi: India has voiced regret that the calls of the international community to ''give time'' to the recent initiatives to defuse Russia-Ukraine tensions were not heeded to, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation’ in eastern Ukraine.

DEL120 UKRAINE-INDIA-LD ENVOY Ukraine seeks India's support in defusing crisis New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Ukraine on Thursday sought India's support in defusing the crisis following the Russian attack on the country and said it was ''deeply dissatisfied'' with New Delhi's position on the deteriorating situation.

DEL105 DL-UKRAINE-STUDENTS With crisis in Ukraine deepening, Indian students make tearful pleas to govt for safe return New Delhi: As the situation in Ukraine worsens after the Russian attack, hundreds of stranded Indian students made desperate appeals to the government on Thursday to ensure their safe return. DEL79 BIZ-2NDLD MARKETS Stocks slump, rupee slides, gold turns costlier as Russia-Ukraine conflict shells markets New Delhi: Markets were awash in red and the Indian currency plummeted against the dollar on Thursday amid Russia's attack on Ukraine pushing investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.

DEL52 UKRAINE-POL-LD REAX Ukraine conflict: Oppn attacks govt on evacuation strategy, says despite repeated warnings it failed to act New Delhi: As Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine, Opposition leaders, mostly from the Congress, on Thursday attacked the government for not making arrangements in time to bring 20,000 Indians in Ukraine back and accused it of ''turning away its face'' on its nationals in this difficult time.

ELN23 POLLS-PM-3RDLD UP Oppn driven by 'vote bank' politics, not country's interest: PM Modi Amethi/Prayagraj (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked opposition parties, saying guided by ''vote bank and dynastic politics'', they have always sacrificed the interest of the country and the poor.

MDS4 KA-HIJAB-SIKH Hijab row: Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college Bengaluru: An Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh girl was asked by her college here to remove her turban, following the Karnataka High Court's interim order on the Hijab row.

DEL96 DL-SISODIA-2NDLD FILM Govt approves Delhi Film Policy 2022 to promote city as hub of film shooting New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The AAP government on Thursday approved the Delhi Film Policy, 2022, to promote the city as a hub for filming and other related activities through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 50 crore 'Delhi Film Fund' to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year.

FOREIGN: FGN117 PUTIN-UKRAINE-MILITARY-8THLD OPERATION Russia attacks Ukraine; conflict reverberates around globe Kyiv: Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP) FGN142 WORLD-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-4THLD REAX World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions Brussels: World leaders Thursday reacted to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with raw outrage - and vows of unprecedented sanctions - that shrouded a sense of powerlessness to defend Ukraine militarily without running the risk of a wider war in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)