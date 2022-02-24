Murder count drops by 3% in 2021: Delhi Police

The national capital saw a three per cent dip in the murder cases in 2021 with filing of 472 cases as compared to the previous year's 459, official data said on Friday.

The police said 1,050 people were arrested in 2021 for murder and the number was 1,015 in 2020. According to the data, only nine per cent of all cases were related to criminal motives, while 30 per cent were related to ‘sudden provocation/trivial’ issue.

Thirty-six per cent of all cases were related to enmity or dispute, 12 per cent were filed under crimes of ‘passion’, three per cent were registered when unidentified bodies were recovered, and 10 per cent were related to matters not categorised, it said. A total of 521 murder cases were registered in 2019, the police said. The number of ‘attempt to murder’ cases was increased by 35 per cent from 655 in 2021 to 485 in 2020. Police arrested 1,629 people in connection with these cases -- 45 per cent higher with arrest of 1,126 people in 2020, the data said. “The number of cases of attempt to murder has gone up significantly by 35 per cent. Normally, firing, using of weapon, whether the injury is no severe, still we register the case of 307 (attempt to murder) taking intent into consideration,” Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)