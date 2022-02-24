BRIEF-Canada's foreign minister summons Russian ambassador to condemn Ukraine invasion - spokesperson

A spokesperson says Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly summoned Russia's ambassador in Ottawa:

* "TO CONDEMN IN THE STRONGEST POSSIBLE TERMS RUSSIA’S EGREGIOUS ATTACK ON UKRAINE"

* Says "Russia is in clear violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. Canada will use all tools at its disposal to make sure that those illegal acts are not left unpunished."

