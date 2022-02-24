PM to address post budget seminar on self-reliance in defence sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address a post budget seminar on the topic 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action', the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

''Union Budget 2022-23...has given further impetus to Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in Defence,'' the ministry's statement noted.

In this regard, the Ministry of Defence has organised a post budget webinar titled 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' on the announcements made in the budget, it mentioned. The objective of the webinar is to involve all the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the government in the defence sector, it noted.

''The webinar will be held on February 25 from 1030 hrs to 1415 hrs. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address,'' it mentioned.

The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Defence, defence industry, industry fora, startups, academia, defence corridors etc, the statement noted.

''The valedictory session will be chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh,'' it mentioned.

