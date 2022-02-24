SIT to continue probe in Anis Khan murder, submit progress report in two weeks : Cal HC

Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that the West Bengal police SIT will continue its probe into the alleged murder of student leader Anis Khan, whose father prayed for transfer of investigation to an independent agency.

The court which was hearing a petition by Salem Khan, the father of the student leader, who prayed for investigation into the death by an independent agency, directed the special investigation team to submit a progress report in the probe in two weeks and that a second post mortem be conducted after exhuming the body.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, who also took up the suo motu petition initiated by the HC, said that the court is of the view that it would be too premature to say at this stage whether the probe by the SIT will be appropriate or not.

''This Court will like to first evaluate the investigation by the SIT, the adequacy of which can only be determined thereafter,'' the judge observed and directed the team to proceed with urgency. Justice Mantha said it is expected that no stone will be left unturned in course of such investigation ''which shall be carried out in letter and spirit and by the book'' and asked the petitioner to cooperate with the TI (identification) parade.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday ordered formation of the SIT into the death and asked it to file a report to her within 15 days The court directed Rai Chattopadhyay, the district judge of North 24 Parganas, to oversee the SIT probe in general and the second post mortem of Khan's body, examination of his mobile phone and a TI (identification) parade in particular. The court directed that the viscera be preserved by the SIT under the supervision and direction of the district judge after the second post mortem. Justice Mantha further directed that Khan's mobile phone be sealed in the presence of the representative of the petitioner and/or a representative of the investigation officer of the SIT and sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad.

The court requested the CFSL director to expeditiously complete the investigation from all points of reference and any other matter that he may find relevant for the purpose of the case. The judge directed that a copy of the meta-data/digital footprint of the phone and its contents be preserved and that a gist of the FIR along with copy of it be sent to CFSL.

He also directed that the data along with an appropriate analysis report be provided to the SIT.

The court further directed that the district judge will be entitled to nominate any person of the rank of a magistrate to be present at the time of post mortem.

''The post mortem and all investigations of all witnesses shall be videographed and copies should be made available to the district judge ... The SIT and the state shall ensure full and adequate protection to all witnesses,'' the court directed. The judge said that the petitioner, that is Khan's father, will be entitled to keep a representative along with him during the identification. Claiming that the killing of Anis Khan, a social activist, was a ''premeditated murder'', senior lawyer Bikash Bhattacharya prayed that an independent investigation be ordered into it.

Alleging that Khan was murdered, Bhattacharya claimed before the court that the Aliah Univeristy alumnus had been brutally assaulted by four persons, of whom one was in police uniform and the other three in civic police dress. He was then thrown out from the second floor of his home at Amta in Howrah district on the night of February 19.

Khan's family members have been demanding a CBI investigation into his death and had refused to hand over his phone to the SIT saying that they will give it only to the central probe agency. The West Bengal government submitted that the investigation being held by the SIT headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh will hold a fair probe.

The high court had on Monday taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged murder of Khan.

The matter was mentioned by a lawyer expressing extreme urgency and prayer was made before the court for initiating a suo motu petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)