Reservations in promotions: SC directs Centre to file data on representation of SC/ST in govt jobs

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union of India to submit the cadre wise contemptuous data to determine the alleged inadequacy in the representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government jobs in connection to the plea seeking reservations in promotions. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai listed the matter on March 30 for hearing various please arising from the judgments of High Courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

"In the meanwhile, the Union of India is directed to file an affidavit, giving particulars about the contemporaneous cadre wise data, after serving a copy on the other side. Details of consideration of the data to determine inadequacy of representation of SCs and STs for providing reservations in promotions," the court said. The Court was dealing with the issue of the grant of reservation in promotion to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government jobs.

Earlier, the top court had said that State governments should collect quantifiable data before granting reservation in promotion to SC/ST employees. The top court also said that it cannot lay down a new yardstick after Constitution bench decisions over the same issue.

The apex court had earlier said it would not reopen its decision on the issue of the grant of reservation in promotion to the SCs and STs and as it was for the states to decide how they are going to implement the same. (ANI)

