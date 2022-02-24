House Intell chair has not seen evidence of Russia cyber action against US

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday there was "pressing concern" that Russian cyber attacks would extend beyond Ukraine but he had not seen evidence of such attacks on the United States related to the conflict.

"In warfare there is always the risk of escalation," the Democratic lawmaker told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)