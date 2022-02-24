House Intell chair has not seen evidence of Russia cyber action against US
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:38 IST
U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday there was "pressing concern" that Russian cyber attacks would extend beyond Ukraine but he had not seen evidence of such attacks on the United States related to the conflict.
"In warfare there is always the risk of escalation," the Democratic lawmaker told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
