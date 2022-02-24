Left Menu

SCOREBOARD 2

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:39 IST
SCOREBOARD 2
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka Pathum Nissanka b Bhuvneshwar 0 Kamil Mishara c Rohit b Bhuvneshwar 13 Janith Liyanage c Samson b Venkatesh Iyer 11 Charith Asalanka not out 53 Dinesh Chandimal st Ishan Kishan b Ravindra Jadeja 10 Dasun Shanaka c Bhuvneshwar b Chahal 3 Chamika Karunaratne c Ishan Kishan b Venkatesh Iyer 21 Dushmantha Chameera not out 24 Extras (w-2) 2 Total (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 137 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-15, 3-36, 4-51, 5-60, 6-97 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-0-9-2, Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-19-0, Harshal Patel 2-0-10-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-11-1, Venkatesh Iyer 3-0-36-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-28-1, Deepak Hooda 3-0-24-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022