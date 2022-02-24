UK PM Johnson announces sanctions on over 100 Russian individuals and entities
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced sanctions on over 100 Russian individuals and entities after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea. "Overall we will be imposing asset freezes on more than 100 new entities and individuals on top of the hundreds that we've already announced," Johnson told lawmakers.
"This includes all the major manufacturers that support (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine. Furthermore, we are also banning Aeroflot from the UK."
