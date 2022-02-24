Left Menu

West Bengal: Police seize brown sugar worth Rs 1.2 crore in Siliguri, 2 arrested

West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested two persons in possession of brown sugar worth Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 3 lakh cash in West Bengal's Siliguri, informed local police.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:54 IST
Material seized by Siliguri police (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested two persons in possession of brown sugar worth Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 3 lakh cash in West Bengal's Siliguri, informed local police. "Acting on the specific intel from the Special Operation Group of SPC with the assistance of Police Station of Pradhannaagar arrested two people at a lodge near Junction Railway Station under Pradhan Nagar Police Station in Siliguri," reads the official statement.

Police said that "Two-person namely Mosidur Rahaman resident of Malda and Anowara Khatun resident of Siliguri was arrested on search after maintaining proper formalities of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act recovered and seized 01 Kg 100 grams of Brown Sugar and Cash Rs 03 Lakhs from their joint possession. "The value of the seized/recovered Brown Sugar is 01 Crore 20 Lakhs," it says.

A specific case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act is being initiated at Pradhannaagar Police Station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

