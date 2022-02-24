Left Menu

Centre approves appointments, repatriation of 43 additional secretary, joint secretary-level officers

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the appointments and premature repatriation of 43 additional secretaries and joint secretary-level officers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:57 IST
Centre approves appointments, repatriation of 43 additional secretary, joint secretary-level officers
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the appointments and premature repatriation of 43 additional secretaries and joint secretary-level officers. According to the notification issued on Wednesday, Geetha Meetina, a 1997-batch IAS officer has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for a tenure of five years.

Srikant Nagulapalli, an lAS officer of the 1998-batch has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. Puneet Kansal, an IAS officer of 1996-batch was also appointed as Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu, lAS officer of 1997 batch has been appointed as ChiefExecutive Officer (JS level), MyGov, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Vivek Chandra Verma, IOFS of 1991 batch appointed as Deputy Director General (JS level) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UlDAl). Shri Ghayas Uddin Ahmed, IDAS of 2000 batch appointed as Financial Adviser(JS level) of National Health Authority under Department of Health & Family Welfare.

Shri R. Ramakrishnan, lAS of 1998, as Senior Deputy Director General (Admn.) (JS level) of Indian Council of Medical Research under Department of Health Research. Vinakshi Gupta, IDAS of 1992 batch, as Additional Secretary (JS level) of Union Public Service Commission, Department of Personnel & Training.

IAS officers who have been appointed as Joint Secretary in various departments include M Balaji, Inderdeep Singh Dhariwal, Harpreet Singh, Rajesh Singh, Indra Mallo among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022