Core team of U.S. diplomats in Ukraine now 'temporarily' working from Poland, State Dept says
- Country:
- United States
A core team of U.S. personnel who had moved from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv are now 'temporarily' working from Poland, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday, but did not provide a time frame on when they would return to Ukraine, as Russia launched a full-scale invasion on the country.
"We will continually assess the security situation to determine when it may be safe for U.S. government personnel to return to Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions.
