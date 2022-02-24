Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. says 'all Ukrainians' will fight Russian invasion

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Thursday that the Ukrainian military was fighting back against a Russian invasion and that "all Ukrainians" would resist the assault.

Markarova held a press conference at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington after Russia launched its attack, calling for other nations to join Ukraine in cutting diplomatic ties with Russia and to impose harsh sanctions. "Now Ukraine has activated our right to self defense in accordance with international law," she told reporters. "The combat spirit of Ukrainian military is high. We are fighting, we will be fighting - not only our brave and motivated military but all Ukrainians."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)