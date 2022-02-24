Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces - Ukrainian official
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:03 IST
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Thursday.
"It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," he said.
"This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today," Podolyak said.
