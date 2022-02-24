Lebanon condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:12 IST
Lebanon condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and called on Moscow to halt its military operations at once, withdraw its troops and return to dialogue and negotiations as a means to resolve the conflict, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
