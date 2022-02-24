Left Menu

Seven dreaded criminals neutralised in Delhi in 2021: Police

The Delhi Police has neutralised seven dreaded criminals in 2021 and over 20 major gangs active in outlying districts of the national capital were identified, officials said on Thursday. On September 24, a turf war broke out inside a crowded Rohini courtroom between two rival gangs in which jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed in shootout.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:15 IST
The Delhi Police has neutralised seven dreaded criminals in 2021 and over 20 major gangs active in outlying districts of the national capital were identified, officials said on Thursday. According to police, they have taken action against gangsters. A total of 21 major gangs active in outlying districts of Delhi have been identified. Most of these gangs found operating from neighboring districts of Haryana, UP etc. Almost all the gang leaders and immediate associates are either in jail or neutralised. In 2021, seven dreaded criminals were neutralised, they said. On March 28, gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja cornered in a flat in Rohini and was asked to surrender. The accused opened fire and was shot dead in retaliatory firing, police said. He had escaped from the police custody from GTB hospital on March 25 after his accomplices had an exchange of fire with the escorting police party. On September 24, a turf war broke out inside a crowded Rohini courtroom between two rival gangs in which jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed in shootout. Police also solved the Rohini court blast case. A senior DRDO scientist had been arrested for allegedly planting an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box with an intention to kill his neighbour in the Rohini district court on December 9. Accused Bharat Bhushan Kataria had planted the IED in a tiffin box and left the bag containing the tiffin box inside the courtroom as he wanted to kill his neighbour, who is a lawyer. Both the parties had lodged several cases against each other. They live in the same building.

