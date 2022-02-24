India's Modi urges end to Ukraine violence in call with Putin -Indian govt statement
India's prime minister Narendra Modi urged an end to violence in Ukraine during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.
"(The) Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue," the government said.
