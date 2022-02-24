Left Menu

Kolkata lawyer urges Chief Justice to ban religious attire on HC premises

A representation was made to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court by a lawyer on Thursday requesting prohibition on wearing of religious attires in the nature of headgear and other articles of faith by advocates in the premises of the high court.It stated that the Bar Council of India, the chief regulatory body of advocates, has framed certain rules regulating the dress code of the lawyers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:16 IST
Kolkata lawyer urges Chief Justice to ban religious attire on HC premises
  • Country:
  • India

A representation was made to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court by a lawyer on Thursday requesting prohibition on wearing of religious attires in the nature of headgear and other articles of faith by advocates in the premises of the high court.

It stated that the Bar Council of India, the chief regulatory body of advocates, has framed certain rules regulating the dress code of the lawyers. The representation by advocate Shakti Khaitan requested ''for a prohibition on the wearing of religious attires in the nature of headgear and articles of faith by Advocates in the premises of the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta in accordance with the dress code prescribed by the Bar Council of India.'' It said that the courts ensure that the high ideals of the Constitution, of which secularism is of unimpeachable significance, actually find implementation in the lives of the ''body politick''.

The advocate prayed that what is already implicit in the said rules ''be made explicit by an order/notification issued on the Administrative Side of the High Court which bans the wearing of all religious headgear, veils and other articles of faith by Advocates in the premises of the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court.'' He, however, added that for ensuring that fundamental rights are not violated, any religious headgear or articles of faith that are essential to any religious practice under Article 25 of the Constitution be excluded from the order/notification which he has prayed for. Article 25 of the Constitution mentions subject to public order, morality and health, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to profession, practice and propagate religion. PTI AMRMM MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022