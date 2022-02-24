Left Menu

Rallies, protest marches banned in Mumbai till Mar 8

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:18 IST
Mumbai Police on Thursday prohibited the gathering of more than five persons for participation in rallies, demonstrations and protest marches till March 8.

The prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) did not mention the reason.

But sources said the protests and counter-protests by political parties over NCP leader Nawab Malik's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate prompted the issuance of this order.

Marriage ceremonies, funerals, meetings of cooperative societies, organisations, events organised in clubs are exempted from prohibition.

Any march or peaceful rally which has police permission is also exempted.

The prohibition is also not applicable at theaters, cinema halls, places of public entertainment, courts, government offices, semi-government offices, schools, colleges, shops, other establishments, companies and factories.

