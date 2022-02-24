Biden says G7 leaders agree on 'devastating packages' of Russia sanctions
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:21 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said G7 leaders had agreed to move forward on "devastating packages of sanctions" and other economic measures to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.
"This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account", Biden said in a tweet on Thursday.
