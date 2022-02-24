Trying to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Rajnath Singh

Left Menu

On the election issues, he said that a new chapter of development has started in Varanasi since 2014.Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Singh said it has nothing to do with socialism.

Amid the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said that efforts are being made to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine, but under the current circumstances flights cannot land there.

He also said India wants peace and both the countries should find a solution through dialogue, and it should not reach the situation of a war. Singh was in Sewapuri of Varanasi to address an election rally.

''The Central government had already issued an advisory. Planes have been sent to bring Indians from Ukraine, but they cannot land there in the current situation,'' he told reporters on the Ukraine crisis.

Around 20,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine which has shut its airspace after Russia launched a military action against it. “The situation there is difficult right now. The government is making constant efforts to bring the students from there,'' he said.

On the election issues, he said that a new chapter of development has started in Varanasi since 2014.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Singh said it has nothing to do with socialism. “Sometimes they tie up with Congress and sometimes with BSP.” PTI COR AAR TIR TIR

