Outskirts of Ukraine port city Mariupol under heavy fire, says diplomatic source

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:29 IST
The outskirts of Ukraine's port city of Mariupol came under heavy fire and hundreds of explosions have been observed there, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday, as Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides.

Moscow has mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

