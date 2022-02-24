Left Menu

Britain imposes 50,000 pound limit on Russian nationals' deposits in UK Banks

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:48 IST
Russian nationals will not be allowed to have deposits of more than 50,000 pounds ($66,860) at British banks, the foreign office said on Thursday, fleshing out details of its latest package of sanctions.

"Under new banking restrictions all Russians will be banned from having significant savings in UK bank accounts," the foreign office said in a statement defining the limit. ($1 = 0.7478 pounds)

