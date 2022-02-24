RAS Main to be conducted on March 20, 21

The Rajasthan Administrative Services (Main) Examination 2021 will be conducted on March 20 and 21, officials said on Thursday. Secretary of the Rajasthan State Public Service Commission HL Atal said that after detailed deliberations in the full commission meeting on Wednesday, the schedule of RAS (Main) Examination 2021 was decided.

He said that the admit cards for the examination would be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course and the exam will be held on March 20 and 21.

The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Main Examination 2021 was to be held on February 25 and 26 but was postponed after a single-judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court set aside the result of Preliminary Examination and directed to declare the revised a result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)