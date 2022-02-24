Delhi Police apprehended 13 terrorists last year

The Delhi Police arrested 13 terrorists, including two of Pakistan-trained ISI Module, last year, officials said on Thursday. In 2020, 32 terrorists were arrested, the highest since 2016. A total of five terrorists were arrested in 2019, eight in 2018, 11 in 2017 and 16 in 2016. Thirteen terrorists belonging to different terrorist organisations like the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Pak-trained ISI module, Kuki National Front (KNF) and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) were arrested and their plans to execute terror strikes in Delhi were foiled, police said. A sizeable quantity of explosives, arms, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered along with these arrests, they said. Police also arrested Pak-national Mohammad Ashraf, who entered India in 2004 and was residing in Delhi and other locations under the assumed name of Ali Ahmed Noor while functioning as a key player among 'sleeper cell' nodes in India. The Special Cell busted a Pakistan-trained terror module with the arrest of seven people Mohd Abu Bakar, Jaan Mohammad Sheikh, Osama, Mool Chand, Zeeshan Qamar, Mohd Amir Javed and Humaid-ur-Rahman in an interstate operation. Two IEDs, two hand grenades, four pistols and fifty live cartridges were seized during the operation, police said. The arrested people were planning to carry out terror strikes across the country with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra being the prime-focus areas during the festive season, they said. Among the arrestees, Osama and Zeeshan Qamar were trained in IED fabrication and firearms handling in Pakistan and were working under the instructions of Pakistan's ISI. Their interrogation also revealed that Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees was also a partner in the terror plot and funding for it was being arranged through Hawala channels, they said. The arrest of Mangkholam Kipgen alias David Kipgen, the self-styled commander-in-chief of Kuki National Front, a notorious insurgent group of Manipur, was another significant achievement. Several cases related to kidnapping, extortion, and robbery were registered against him in police stations of the state, they said. Further, a highly radicalised terror module of Kashmir was busted with the arrest of Jan Mohammad Dar, an overground worker of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. He was planning to execute target killings in Delhi-NCR, police said. A significant quantity of arms and ammunition was seized from him. In addition, Jeevan Singh, a key member of Khalistan Commando Force, was also apprehended. He was wanted in a case of sedition lodged in Amritsar, Punjab, they added.

