Canada PM Trudeau announces more sanctions against Russia, cancels export permits
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:57 IST
Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the Russian elite and major Russian banks, and canceling all export permits, after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
"Today, in light of Russia's reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe sanctions," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference.
