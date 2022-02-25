Left Menu

Political party workers appointed MGNREGA ombudsman in various districts: Giriraj

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday expressed concern over non-appointment of ombudspersons for MGNREGA in various districts, and said it has also come to notice that persons belonging to political parties were appointed at many places.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:04 IST
Political party workers appointed MGNREGA ombudsman in various districts: Giriraj
  • Country:
  • India

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday expressed concern over non-appointment of ombudspersons for MGNREGA in various districts, and said it has also come to notice that persons belonging to political parties were appointed at many places. Singh on Thursday launched Ombudsperson App for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and said it is a step towards e-governance and will be helpful in ensuring transparency and accountability.

Expressing concern over the non-appointment of Ombudspersons, Giriraj said, ''The appointment of Ombudsperson has not yet been made in many districts. It has also come to notice that persons belonging to political parties were appointed (at various places),'' the ministry said in an official statement. The minister also requested all the states and Union Territories to cooperate with the central government in making MGNREGA more transparent by using the Ombudsperson App.

As per the MGNREGA act, there is a provision for appointment of Ombudsperson in all states. Ombudspersons are appointed by the states depending on their size, for disposal of the grievances of the MGNREGA beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. The app will enable easy tracking and timely passing of awards by Ombudsperson on each case as per the guidelines. Ombudsperson can also easily upload the quarterly and annual reports on the website through the app, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022