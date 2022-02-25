4 overground workers of Hizbul arrested in Kishtwar

Security forces Thursday arrested four overground workers of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and recovered ammunition and explosives from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, sources said.

A joint team of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit and the CRPF launched a long range patrol in general area of Dool Dhar Jungle of Kishtwar, they said.

The spotted four persons moving from Dool towards Dool Dhar Jungle who on seeing the security forces tried to flee, they said. Alert troops overpowered and detained the suspicious persons, they said. On preliminary questioning, they disclosed their identity as Shafi, Fareed, Zubair and Ismaiel, they said.

During their personal search, troops recovered 2 Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) grenades, 120 live rounds of AK-47 rifle, two empty magazines of AK-47 rifle and posters of HM outfit, they said.

