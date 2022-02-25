Moldovan parliament votes for 60-day state of emergency after Russia invades Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:31 IST
Moldova's parliament said on Thursday it voted to approve a state of emergency for 60 days after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
