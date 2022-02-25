Iranian president tells Putin that NATO’s expansion is "serious threat" to region's security and stability
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday that NATO's expansion was a "serious threat" to the region's security and stability, the semi-official Nour News reported.
"NATO's expansion eastward creates tension and is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent states in various areas," Raisi was quoted saying following Russia's military attack on Ukraine.
"I hope what is happening will benefit peoples and the entire region," he said. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
