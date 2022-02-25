Left Menu

World Bank, IMF say working to keep Ukraine staff safe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:47 IST
World Bank, IMF say working to keep Ukraine staff safe
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund said on Thursday they were working to keep their remaining employees in Ukraine safe amid a Russian invasion while the institutions' leaders assess the conflict's impacts.

"Most of our staff have already relocated outside Ukraine. Some staff remain in Ukraine for extenuating personal and family reasons," World Bank President David Malpass said in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.

"We will continue to identify options for those who have decided to not leave the country at this point."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022