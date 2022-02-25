World Bank, IMF say working to keep Ukraine staff safe
- Country:
- United States
The World Bank and International Monetary Fund said on Thursday they were working to keep their remaining employees in Ukraine safe amid a Russian invasion while the institutions' leaders assess the conflict's impacts.
"Most of our staff have already relocated outside Ukraine. Some staff remain in Ukraine for extenuating personal and family reasons," World Bank President David Malpass said in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.
"We will continue to identify options for those who have decided to not leave the country at this point."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine
Will to keep up talks would be positive signal for four-way Ukraine talks - France