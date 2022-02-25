Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:54 IST
India in 'close touch' with all concerned: FS Shringla on Ukraine crisis
Hours after Ukraine came under a large-scale Russian attack, India on Thursday underlined the need for dialogue among the key parties and said that it will be more than happy to facilitate that engagement.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a media briefing that India has been in ''close touch'' with all concerned including the US, Russia and European Union as that it has a ''stake'' in the region.

Asked about a draft UN Security resolution on the Ukraine crisis, Shringla said India has seen it.

''I am told that that would undergo considerable changes. We will wait to see the shape that the resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves and the position that we will take on the issue,'' he said.

The foreign secretary said India has always been pressing for de-escalation of the tensions through diplomatic dialogue as it is the only way forward. ''As you can imagine both as a member of the UN Security Council, as a country with a lot at stake in that region, as a country with so many citizens in vulnerable zones, we have been in close touch with all concerned,'' he said.

''We have maintained that the parties need to talk to each other, parties need to be engaged and if there is anything that we can do to facilitate that engagement, we are more than happy to do. As we go along, we will try and be as helpful as possible,'' Shringla said.

On Western sanctions on Russia, the foreign secretary said certain unilateral sanctions were already existing and that some additional sanctions have now been imposed.

''But this is an evolving situation as I said and we have to see what sort of impact these sanctions will have on our own interests. Clearly, we need to study this carefully because any sanction will have an impact on our existing relationship. I think it would only be correct to acknowledge that factor,'' he said.

''Actual impact of the sanctions needs to be studied carefully and we will do that,'' he said.

Asked whether a new world order is emerging, Shringla concurred that things are changing and that India will do everything possible to protect its national interest.

''It is true that India has maintained the best of relations with all countries concerned whether it is the US, Russia or the European Union...Our focus in the UN Security Council has always been on de-escalation of tensions through diplomatic dialogue,'' he said. Asked about comments by Ukraine's envoy to India Igor Polikha that his country was dissatisfied with India's stand on the crisis, Shringla repeated that New Delhi is in touch with all concerned parties.

''We have been in touch with him...We are speaking to all concerned. I do not think there should be any sense that we are speaking to one party and not to another,'' he added.

