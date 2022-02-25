Left Menu

Russia should not be cut off from SWIFT at the moment - Germany's Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:58 IST
Russia should not be cut off from SWIFT at the moment - Germany's Scholz
Cutting off Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payment system should not be part of the second EU sanctions package against Russia that EU leaders will decide upon at a meeting on Thursday in Brussels, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"It is very important that we agree those measures that have been prepared - and keep everything else for a situation where it may be necessary to go beyond that," Scholz told reporters, responding to a question on SWIFT, as he arrived to an emergency summit set to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

