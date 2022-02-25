FAA expands area in Eastern Europe, Russia where U.S. airlines cannot operate
Prior to the new restrictions, the FAA prohibited operations in an eastern region of Ukraine. The restrictions do not apply to military operations.
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 01:08 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it was expanding the area in Eastern Europe and Russia where U.S. airlines and U.S. pilots cannot operate in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. agency issued expanded notices barring operations that now cover the entire country of Ukraine, the entire country of Belarus and a western portion of Russia. Prior to the new restrictions, the FAA prohibited operations in an eastern region of Ukraine. The restrictions do not apply to military operations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Belarus
- The Federal Aviation Administration
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. appeals court will not block order barring Biden federal staff vaccine mandate
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ford, Toyota halt some output as U.S., Canada warn on trucker protests
FOREX-Better risk sentiment help antipodeans, but traders wait for U.S. inflation data
U.S.'s Kerry urges Mexico to ensure energy bill does not breach USMCA