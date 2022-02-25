FAA expands area in Eastern Europe, Russia where U.S. airlines cannot operate

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it was expanding the area in Eastern Europe and Russia where U.S. airlines and U.S. pilots cannot operate in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. agency issued expanded notices barring operations that now cover the entire country of Ukraine, the entire country of Belarus and a western portion of Russia. Prior to the new restrictions, the FAA prohibited operations in an eastern region of Ukraine. The restrictions do not apply to military operations.

