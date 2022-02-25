Left Menu

Baltics shops remove Russian, Belarus goods from shelves

Large Baltic grocery retailers said on Thursday they would remove Russian and Belarus origin goods from their shelves, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We took this decision after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, including from Belarus territory," Lithuania's largest grocery retailer Maxima spokesperson Ernesta Dapkiene told Reuters. Therefore, ending cooperation with Russian companies is a logical and necessary step for us in the current situation," said Vaido Padumae, CEO of Rimi Estonia.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 01:20 IST
Baltics shops remove Russian, Belarus goods from shelves

Large Baltic grocery retailers said on Thursday they would remove Russian and Belarus origin goods from their shelves, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We took this decision after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, including from Belarus territory," Lithuania's largest grocery retailer Maxima spokesperson Ernesta Dapkiene told Reuters. Goods from Russia and Belarus, mostly alcoholic drinks, accounted for just 1.3% of Maxima's sales.

Rimi, another large chain, said its is removing Russian goods from its shops in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, BNS news agency reported. "We value and respect different opinions and fully support the search for peaceful solutions in any conflict situation. Therefore, ending cooperation with Russian companies is a logical and necessary step for us in the current situation," said Vaido Padumae, CEO of Rimi Estonia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022