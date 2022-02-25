Indians seek help from Ukrainian embassy for family members stuck in country

Amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, many Indians are seeking help from the Ukrainian embassy for their family members who are stuck in the country. The tensions between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Ukraine had gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Speaking to ANI, Neha, an Indian national whose brother is currently in Ukraine said, "My brother studies in Ukraine and we are unable to contact him. So, I came to the Ukrainian embassy to know how he can be helped. He is an MBBS student." "We had a word with him two days back. He told us not to be worried as he is fine over there. Today, he was supposed to come to India, but now all the flights have been cancelled. I trust the government and hope that everything will be fine soon," Neha added.

Pooja Yadav, another Indian who came to the Ukrainian embassy as her brother is also stuck in Ukraine said, "My brother, along with his few friends, is studying at Kharkiv University in Ukraine. We are unable to contact them. I am very much concerned about the situation now. I am not even able to book a flight and get him back here." "I had a conversation with him a few hours back, he told me that the situation is kind of very stressed out there. He could able to hear the loud noises of the bomb. It woke him up early in the morning like 5-6 o'clock. I have come here to the embassy for help and to see what can be done," Pooja further said.

Anil Kumar who also came to the Ukrainian embassy for help said, "I have two kids in Ukraine. I have had a word with my family members over there. My kids are 9 and 13 years old and are living with their grandmother and mother in the country. My kids are scared and are locked in the house." Earlier today, Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Following the Russian military operations, the Indian embassy in Kyiv earlier today said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain safe. Leaders from a number of countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)