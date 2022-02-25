Ukraine foreign minister says U.S. told him it plans to deliver defensive weapons
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:00 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he had spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told him about "plans to deliver new defensive weapons to help Ukraine defend itself".
Kuleba made the remarks on Twitter, but did not give details. He added, "We need the world to help us".
