Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken

Discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its implications, he said.On his talks with Lavrov, Jaishankar said he conveyed to his Russian counterpart that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward.Just spoke to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the Ukraine developments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:01 IST
Ukraine crisis: EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday night held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the Ukraine crisis.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said the discussion with Blinken was on the ongoing developments in Ukraine and their implications.

''Appreciate the call from @SecBlinken. Discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its implications,'' he said.

On his talks with Lavrov, Jaishankar said he conveyed to his Russian counterpart that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward.

''Just spoke to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the Ukraine developments. Underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward,'' the external affairs minister tweeted.

In the course of the day, Jaishankar also spoke to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on the evolving situation in Ukraine.

''A telephonic discussion with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Exchanged perspectives on the Ukrainian situation,'' the minister tweeted.

Following the Russian attack on Ukraine, India underlined the need for dialogue among the key parties and that it will be more than happy to facilitate that engagement.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a media briefing that India has been in ''close touch'' with all concerned including the US, Russia and the European Union as it has a ''stake'' in the region.

''We have maintained that the parties need to talk to each other, parties need to be engaged and if there is anything that we can do to facilitate that engagement, we are more than happy to do. As we go along, we will try and be as helpful as possible,'' Shringla said.

On Western sanctions on Russia, the foreign secretary said certain unilateral sanctions were already existing and that some additional sanctions have now been imposed.

''But this is an evolving situation as I said and we have to see what sort of impact these sanctions will have on our own interests. Clearly, we need to study this carefully because any sanction will have an impact on our existing relationship. I think it would only be correct to acknowledge that factor,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022