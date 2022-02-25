Russia wants to block Kyiv, create land corridor to Crimea and Transdniestria, Kyiv says
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:10 IST
Ukraine's military said on Thursday that Russian forces aimed to block the Ukrainian capital Kyiv while creating a land corridor on the southern coast towards the annexed Crimea peninsula and the Transdniestria region of Moldova.
Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine
Will to keep up talks would be positive signal for four-way Ukraine talks - France