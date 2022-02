BRIEF-WHO Says Released $3.5 Mln From Contingency Fund To Purchase Desperately Needed Medical Supplies For Ukraine

Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* WHO RELEASES EMERGENCY FUNDS TO PURCHASE DESPERATELY NEEDED MEDICAL SUPPLIES FOR UKRAINE

* WHO SAYS RELEASED $3.5 MILLION FROM WHO'S CONTINGENCY FUND FOR EMERGENCIES TO PURCHASE, DELIVER URGENT MEDICAL SUPPLIES FOR UKRAINE

Also Read: India-Sri Lanka T20I series to begin from Feb 24, Mohali to host first Test on March 4

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)