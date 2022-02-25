Russian forces have advanced closer to Kyiv- U.S. defense official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russian forces are making advances on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and Moscow has continued to flow forces into the country, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that so far Russia had fired more than 160 missiles at Ukrainian targets.
