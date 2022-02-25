Left Menu

OSCE says it is pulling its staff out of Ukraine

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Thursday it will evacuate its staff from Ukraine, where it has hundreds of unarmed observers concentrated in the east of the country, as soon as it can in the wake of Russia's invasion. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine is tasked with observing implementation of a ceasefire in the east of the country between Russian-backed separatists in two breakaway regions and the Ukrainian army.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:25 IST
OSCE says it is pulling its staff out of Ukraine

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Thursday it will evacuate its staff from Ukraine, where it has hundreds of unarmed observers concentrated in the east of the country, as soon as it can in the wake of Russia's invasion.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine is tasked with observing implementation of a ceasefire in the east of the country between Russian-backed separatists in two breakaway regions and the Ukrainian army. Russia recognised those regions as independent this week, then launched a full-scale invasion. The secretary general of the OSCE, a Vienna-based body with 57 participating states including the United States and Russia and many of their Cold War allies, said on Thursday morning that the SMM was implementing contingency plans in response to the Russian invasion, without elaborating.

"I have decided to temporarily evacuate all international mission members from Ukraine as soon as possible," OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid said in a statement on Thursday evening, confirming what a diplomatic source had told Reuters. "This decision was not taken lightly and the relocation is meant to be temporary. The safety of the dedicated women and men who serve as impartial eyes and ears of the international community on the ground throughout the country is imperative."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022