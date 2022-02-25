Macron called Putin to demand end to military operations -Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:37 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron demanded Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately cease military operations in Ukraine in a phone call on Thursday that came after consulting with the Ukrainian leader, the Elysee palace said.
Macron told Putin just before entering an EU summit he exposed himself to "massive sanctions", the Elysee said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- Elysee
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
Paris police authority bans French 'Freedom Convoy' protests from the capital
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine