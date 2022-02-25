Left Menu

Macron called Putin to demand end to military operations -Elysee

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:37 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron demanded Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately cease military operations in Ukraine in a phone call on Thursday that came after consulting with the Ukrainian leader, the Elysee palace said.

Macron told Putin just before entering an EU summit he exposed himself to "massive sanctions", the Elysee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

