Cricket-South Africa win toss, to bat first in second New Zealand test
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 25-02-2022 03:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 03:07 IST
South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.
New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after beating South Africa by an innings and 276 runs in the first test in Christchurch.
