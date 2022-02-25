New Zealand announces travel bans, trade prohibitions with Russia
New Zealand imposed targeted travel bans on Russia and prohibited goods trade to its military and security forces as it joined Western allies in imposing sanctions after Moscow's military invaded Ukraine.
"The world is speaking and sending a very clear message to Russia that what they have done is wrong and they will face the condemnation of the world," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
More sanctions may follow as the conflict escalates, Ardern said.
