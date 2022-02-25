Ukraine says 137 civilians, soldiers killed

Left Menu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. Ukraines border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by the Russians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. He called them ''heroes'' in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded. Zelenskyy says that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites also have been struck. In his words: ''They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven.'' The president said all border guards on Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region were killed on Thursday. Ukraine's border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by the Russians.

