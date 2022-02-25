Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia, PM Kishida says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-02-2022 05:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 05:14 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to three areas including financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.
Japan will also do the utmost to limit the economic impact to Japan from the fall-out from the Ukraine crisis, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
Ukraine says Russian drills in Black Sea made shipping 'virtually impossible'
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
Ukraine says preparing response to Russian naval exercises in Black Sea