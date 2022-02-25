Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S., India cracks? Biden says talks on Russia 'unresolved'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday Washington is in still unresolved "consultations" with India, when asked if Washington and Delhi were fully in sync on a response to Russia's attack on Ukraine ahead of an expected U.N. Security Council vote. Biden did not elaborate, but his short response to a question at a briefing at which he announced tough new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine drew attention to an awkward division between his administration and India, a country central to its efforts to push back against China's growing power.

From Tokyo to New York, thousands protest against invasion of Ukraine

Protesters turned out on public squares and outside Russian embassies in cities from Tokyo to Tel Aviv and New York on Thursday to denounce the invasion of Ukraine -- while more than a thousand who tried to do the same in Russia were arrested. The earliest known protest occurred outside Russia's embassy in Washington around 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Thursday, only three hours after President Vladimir Putin said he had launched his military operation.

Russia cracks down on home front as its troops invade Ukraine

Police on Thursday detained more than 1,600 Russians who protested against Russia's multi-pronged military operation in Ukraine, while authorities threatened to block media reports that contain what Moscow described as "false information". In acts of cautious, but unusual dissent, Russian pop stars, journalists, a television comedian and a footballer opposed the war online after President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

Biden unveils sanctions on Russian businesses after 'premeditated' Ukraine attack

President Joe Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions on Thursday after Moscow invaded Ukraine, measures that impede Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. During White House remarks and answers to reporters' questions, Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an aggressor with a "sinister vision of the world" and a misguided dream of recreating the Soviet Union.

Putin speaks to Macron, explains Russian actions in Ukraine -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and gave him an "exhaustive" explanation of the reasons for Russia's actions in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin said the call took place at Macron's initiative, and he and Putin agreed to stay in contact.

Ukraine battles Russian invasion, thousands flee fighting

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow unleashed the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war in a pre-dawn televised address, explosions and gunfire were heard through the day in Ukraine's capital and elsewhere in the country, with at least 70 people reported killed.

U.S. hits major Russian banks with sanctions over invasion of Ukraine

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, targeting its two biggest banks and members of the elite in new measures as Washington warned more action could come. Among the targets were five major Russian banks, including state-backed Sberbank and VTB, the country's two largest lenders, as well as wealthy individuals and their families. The United States also announced new export control measures.

NATO leaves Black Sea exposed as Russia invades Ukraine

When Russia attacked Ukraine, the nearest naval vessel of a major NATO ally was in the Mediterranean. The last such ship from a major naval member of the Western military alliance left the Black Sea – an area roughly the size of California bordering Russia, Ukraine and NATO members Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania – over a month ago. A French warship completed a tour in early January and no major NATO naval ally has patrolled its waters since, according to Turkish maritime website Turkishnavy.net, which tracks the movements of foreign warships. Meanwhile, 16 ships from Russia's naval fleets, including missile ships and vessels capable of landing tanks, had sailed into the Black Sea, according to Turkishnavy.net and Russian defence ministry statements.

Star witness against ex-Goldman banker says wives used to disguise 1MDB kickbacks

Two Goldman Sachs bankers concocted a scheme involving their wives to conceal kickbacks they received for helping to loot Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, one of the bankers testified on Thursday at the corruption trial of the other, Roger Ng. Tim Leissner, who had been Ng's supervisor at Goldman before becoming the star government witness against him, said he received kickback payments from a Malaysian intermediary, Jho Low, for helping embezzle funds Goldman raised for 1MDB through three bond sales.

Amid crisis, U.S. lawmakers look to spend big to boost Ukraine

Members of the U.S. Congress said on Thursday they could approve hundreds of millions of dollars in additional military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine starting as soon as next week, to boost the government in Kyiv after Russia invaded. Departing from typical party divisions, both Democrats and Republicans said they favored sharp increases on top of what has already been sent. President Joe Biden's administration has sent $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine since the middle of last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)