Taiwan says to join democratic countries to sanction Russia over invasion of Ukraine
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 25-02-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 06:43 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday the island will join democratic countries to put sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, although he did not give details.
The crisis is being watched closely in Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and has faced increased military pressure by Beijing over the last two years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Olympics-Beijing 2022 olympics organiser reports 9 new covid-19 cases on Feb 9
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus