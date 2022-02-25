Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders who are advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. * After nightfall, a picture was emerging of fierce fighting across multiple fronts. Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant on the route between Belarus and Kyiv, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. He said any hindrance would be met by "such consequences that you have never encountered in your history." * U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin's action was about naked aggression. He unveiled new sanctions on its banks and wealthy elite and sweeping export restrictions.

* Biden also said Washington was working with allies on a release of oil from strategic reserves after the price of oil shot up. * Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and other countries also unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports and members of Putin's inner circle.

* Japan said coordinated action with other members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations against Russia would stem any aggression in Asia and other regions. * Thousands of Ukrainians sought to escape to neighboring countries, including Poland, Hungary and Romania. The U.N. refugee agency estimated that 100,000 had fled their homes.

* Ukraine basketballers got a standing ovation in Spain after an emotional loss. * Stock markets tumbled and Russia's rouble hit an all-time low. U.S. stocks turned positive as the West detailed its sanctions against Russia.

QUOTES - "(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelenskiy said. "My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

- "We try not to panic and be strong like the whole country. The support we had from Spanish fans was heartwarming. But it was important to also see our fans in the stands because we share the same pain," Ukraine basketball star Artem Pustovyi said. COMING EVENTS

* The U.N. Security Council is likely to vote on Friday on a draft resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw, a senior U.S. administration official said. * NATO will hold an emergency summit on Friday.

